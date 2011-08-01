Michael Buble gets into the spirit for NBC this December

If retro cool crooners get you into the holiday spirit, rejoice. NBC announced during TCA press tour that it will ring in the holidays this season with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Michael Buble, who will headline his first network television variety special in December.

Produced by Ben Silverman (“The Office,” “Ugly Betty”) and Lorne Michaels (NBC”s “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock”), the one-hour special will feature Buble as he performs hits from his latest holiday CD combined with sketch comedy segments.

“Michael Buble”s popularity as a recording artist and performer transcends generations as he has entertained audiences across the world during his concert tours,” said Greenblatt. “His 2010 appearance on ‘SNL” was the top-rated network telecast of the night and demonstrated that his considerable talents extend beyond singing. NBC is pleased to kick off the holiday season by presenting Michael”s first network television special.”