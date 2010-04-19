Michael Buble showered with Juno Awards; Justin Bieber shut-out

Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble raked in the most Juno Awards over the weekend, while teen sensation Justin Bieber was all but shut-out of what’s considered the “Canadian Grammys.”

The ceremony — which ran on Saturday and was broadcast to TV watchers in Canada on Sunday — rewarded the 34-year-old Canadian crooner with four honors: Album and Pop Album of the Year (for 2009’s “Crazy Love”), Single of the Year (“Just Haven’t Met You Yet”) and the Juno Fan Choice award.

Young Bieber was up for — but lost out on — three awards, including Best New Artist, which singer/rapper Drake took home instead. The two actually collaborated together on the former’s hit “Baby” during the performance-heavy ceremony, and the latter offered to share the award with Bieber.

It is worth noting that Drake has yet to release a full-length album, a feat that turns focus on his forthcoming “Thank Me Later” which seems to be in a perpetually bumped state.

HitFix fave K’Naan took home Artists of the Year while Metric bested acts like Tegan & Sara in the Alternative Album of the Year category (with “Fantasies”) and won out over longtime faves the Tragically Hip for Group of the Year. Arkells won New Group of the Year.

We’d normally suggest you check out the Juno Awards site for all winners and nominees, but it’s Tragically Organized. Instead, here’s Wikipedia to the rescue, bless their hearts.