Michael C. Hall, Kyra Sedgwick and Jennifer Jason Leigh will ‘Kill Your Darlings’

The beat poetry drama “Kill Your Darlings” already has already lined up an impressive cast including “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Ben Foster (“Rampart”), and has now added some more familiar faces.

Michael C. Hall (“Dexter” ), Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (“Weeds”) have joined the thriller, Deadline.com reports. Dane Dehaan and Jack Huston also star.

John Krokidas co-wrote the script with Austin Bunn, and will direct for Killer Films. The film is scheduled to start shooting in March in NYC.

In the fact-based film, Radcliffe plays “Howl” creator Allen Ginsberg, with Huston as “On the Road” author Jack Kerouac and Foster as beat surrealist William Burroughs (“Naked Lunch”). Hall will play David Kammerer, a friend of Burrough’s, whose 1944 murder helps ignite the era’s Beat Revolution.