Watch: Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza star in the bizarre little short film ‘Failure’

#Aubrey Plaza
06.18.13 5 years ago

If you aren’t familiar with the YouTube channel JASH, get up on that shit, son (and/or daughter). JASH is a comedy collective boasting the core members Michael Cera, Sarah Silverman, Reggie Watts, and Tim & Eric. Which is a dream team comprised entirely of people who were picked last in kickball games.

“Failure” is the new offering from Michael Cera, and he stars alongside Aubrey Plaza who takes on the creepy stalker girl role her big eyes were born to play. Watching it will unfortunately give you absolutely no insight into what the heck “JASH” is supposed to mean, but it’s a good way to spend 4 minutes.

TOPICS#Aubrey Plaza
TAGSaubrey plazafailureJASHMichael Cera

