Michael Chiklis starts a new TV ‘Family’

“Fantastic Four” star Michael Chiklis will reportedly show off some different superpowers in the ABC drama pilot “No Ordinary Family.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chiklis had fielded a variety of pilot opportunities, both drama and comedy. “No Ordinary Family,” from “Everwood” and “Eli Stone” creator Greg Berlanti, focuses on a family with “special abilities,” with Chiklis playing the father.

“No Ordinary Family” was co-written by Berlanti and Jon Feldman. In addition to starring, Chiklis is expected to fill a production capacity on the pilot.

Chiklis won an Emmy and a Golden Globe during his acclaimed run on FX’s “The Shield.” His previous DVD credits include “Daddio” and a lengthy run as the lead in “The Commish.”