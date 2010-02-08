Michael Chiklis starts a new TV ‘Family’

02.08.10 9 years ago

 “Fantastic Four” star Michael Chiklis will reportedly show off some different superpowers in the ABC drama pilot “No Ordinary Family.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chiklis had fielded a variety of pilot opportunities, both drama and comedy. “No Ordinary Family,” from “Everwood” and “Eli Stone” creator Greg Berlanti, focuses on a family with “special abilities,” with Chiklis playing the father.

“No Ordinary Family” was co-written by Berlanti and Jon Feldman. In addition to starring, Chiklis is expected to fill a production capacity on the pilot.

Chiklis won an Emmy and a Golden Globe during his acclaimed run on FX’s “The Shield.” His previous DVD credits include “Daddio” and a lengthy run as the lead in “The Commish.”

TAGScastingMICHAEL CHIKLISNO ORDINARY FAMILYpilotsTV

