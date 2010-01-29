Michael Douglas tells Shia Labeouf ‘Greed is Good’ again in new ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ trailer

If there was ever a time in our country’s history when a sequel to Oliver Stone’s 80’s snapshot “Wall Street” was necessary it’s now. The question is whether Stone and screenwriter Allen Loeb have been able to fashion a story that actually has something to say about the current global economy. If the new teaser trailer for “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” is any indication, Stone certainly plans on doing so in style.

The film finds former stock market hero Gordon “Geed is good” Gekko being released from prison to a whole different and faster spinning financial world. Michael Douglas, who won an Oscar for the role in the original film, must have thought Stone was on to something to finally jump back in the fold. For that matter, Shia LaBeouf, who plays the film’s young hero, expected Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, and two of last year’s nominees, Josh Brolin and Frank Langella, must have seen more than a paycheck to tackle such a daunting prospect.

One thing’s for sure from the new trailer released today, Stone and Douglas look like they are having a ball. More importantly, can the much maligned filmmaker dish out pointed social commentary under 20th Century Fox’s eye and deliver something entertaining for the masses? Watch the preview and share your thoughts on the prospect below.

For more, check out these brand new images of the picture at USA Today.

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” opens nationwide on April 23.