Michael Fassbender as Magneto in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image

Oscar nominated “12 Years a Slave” actor Michael Fassbender didn’t get to wear that much cool Magneto stuff in “X-Men: First Class,” but it looks like he’ll don a more familiar wardrobe for the upcoming sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

20th Century Fox and director Bryan Singer continue their near-constant onslaught of promotional images today with a new pic of Fassbender-as-Magneto modeling his ’70s sideburns in front of what appears to be the U.S. Supreme Court building erupting in flames. The photo first appeared in Empire.

“Days of Future Past” also stars half of Hollywood, including James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Nicholas Hoult, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Evan Peters, Omar Sy and Fan Bingbing.

Tremble before the mighty sideburns of Magneto:

” X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23.