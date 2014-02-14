Michael Fassbender as Magneto in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ image

#Ellen Page #Peter Dinklage #Michael Fassbender #Halle Berry #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence
02.14.14 4 years ago

Oscar nominated “12 Years a Slave” actor Michael Fassbender didn’t get to wear that much cool Magneto stuff in “X-Men: First Class,” but it looks like he’ll don a more familiar wardrobe for the upcoming sequel  “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

20th Century Fox and director Bryan Singer continue their near-constant onslaught of promotional images today with a new pic of Fassbender-as-Magneto modeling his ’70s sideburns in front of what appears to be the U.S. Supreme Court building erupting in flames. The photo first appeared in Empire

“Days of Future Past” also stars half of Hollywood, including James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Nicholas Hoult, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Evan Peters, Omar Sy and Fan Bingbing.

Tremble before the mighty sideburns of Magneto:

” X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ellen Page#Peter Dinklage#Michael Fassbender#Halle Berry#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSDays of Future PastEllen PageEVAN PETERSFAN BINGBINGHalle BerryHUGH JACKMANIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCEMagnetoMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTPATRICK STEWARTpeter dinklageSHAWN ASHMORE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP