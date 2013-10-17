Michael Fassbender says ‘Assassin’s Creed’ movie is ‘definitely happening’

(CBR) Michael Fassbender is one of those rare Hollywood cases who excels equally in indie dramas and big-budget studio fare. For proof, see his riveting work in “Shame” and the upcoming “12 Years a Slave,” contrasted against his blockbuster efforts like “X-Men: First Class” and its upcoming sequel. Another hot-ticket item on Fassbender”s dance card is “Assassin”s Creed,” based on the Ubisoft video game that … he”s never played, actually.

“I”d heard of it but had never played the game. I don”t have a video game player,” he told The Daily Beast, before laughing, “that”s not what they”re called.”

Lack of gaming experience aside, Fassbender said he met with Ubisoft and was very interested by the story – ”the idea of reliving memories” – enough so that he”s developing and starring in the adaptation.

“That”s definitely happening,” he confirmed. “We”re just developing the script at the moment.”

As for why Fassbender dabbles in both smaller- and larger-scale projects, his answer is likely the same as anyone else in his position: “Around the time I decided to do ‘X-Men,’ there were other big studio projects coming my way, and for me, it was the right character and the right script, and doing that film allowed me to get other films financed.” Fair enough.