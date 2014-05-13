Michael Giacchino Will Score ‘Jurassic World’

#Jurassic World #Star Trek
and 05.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It”s not John Williams, but it”ll certainly do.

Deadline reports Michael Giacchino, composer of “Star Trek,” “Up” and “Lost,” has been tapped to supply the score for “Jurassic World,” director Colin Trevorrow”s upcoming sequel to the “Jurassic Park” trilogy.

The Oscar-winning composer follows the footsteps of legendary John Williams” “Jurassic Park” score, and it”s reported Giacchino will weave “iconic themes” from his predecessor”s work into “Jurassic World.”

Giacchino becomes the latest notable name attached to “Jurassic World.” As of now, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vince D”Onofrio and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” actor Omar Sy.

“Jurassic World” hits theaters on June 12, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jurassic World#Star Trek
TAGSJOHN WILLIAMSJURASSIC PARKjurassic park trilogyJURASSIC WORLDLostMichael GiacchinoOSCARSStar TrekUp!

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP