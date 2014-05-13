Michael Giacchino Will Score ‘Jurassic World’

(CBR) It”s not John Williams, but it”ll certainly do.

Deadline reports Michael Giacchino, composer of “Star Trek,” “Up” and “Lost,” has been tapped to supply the score for “Jurassic World,” director Colin Trevorrow”s upcoming sequel to the “Jurassic Park” trilogy.

The Oscar-winning composer follows the footsteps of legendary John Williams” “Jurassic Park” score, and it”s reported Giacchino will weave “iconic themes” from his predecessor”s work into “Jurassic World.”

Giacchino becomes the latest notable name attached to “Jurassic World.” As of now, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vince D”Onofrio and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” actor Omar Sy.

“Jurassic World” hits theaters on June 12, 2015.