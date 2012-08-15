Michael J. Fox returning to TV with new comedy

One of TV’s most beloved stars is plotting his return to primetime.

Michael J. Fox is working with some A-list creative talent on an as-yet-untitled single-camera comedy for Sony Pictures Television.

He’s teaming with “Easy A” director Will Gluck and writer Sam Laybourne (“Cougar Town,” “Arrested Development”) on the comedy.

Although the plot details are being kept under wraps, Vulture reports that the show will be inspired by Fox’s real life. They’re hoping to have the show ready to premiere sometime in 2013 launch, with all the major networks currently trying to land the show currently in what’s being called a “feeding frenzy.” One network is even reportedly offering to go straight to series on the project, bypassing the pilot phase.

Fox first gained notice in the ’80s as Alex P. Keaton on NBC’s “Family Ties,” before segueing into hit films like the “Back to the Future” series. He returned to TV in the late ’90s with the hit ABC comedy “Spin City.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and has been laying low since 2000, recently appearing in small guest roles on shows such as “Rescue Me,” “The Good Wife” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”