Michael Jackson (or his hologram) moonwalks on stage at Billboard Music Awards: Watch

A hologram of Michael Jackson moondanced across the stage during a performance of “Slave To the Rhythm,” a song featured on Jackson's new “Xscape” album, during the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night in what is sure to be the show's water cooler moment.

Following an opening featuring a phalanx of guards, a curtain raised to reveal Michael Jackson situated on a throne (as befits the King of Pop) before his image began dancing with a cast of live dancers. He then interacted with a number of the dancers before he was left alone on the stage as his hologram went into a classic Jackson sequence, including his trademark moondance.

The performance was in jeopardy when two companies who manufacture holograms sued the show in an attempt to keep the Billboard Music Awards from using the hologram, but on Friday, a judge ruled in the show's favor.

