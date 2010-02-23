Michael Jackson’s ‘Captain EO’ heads back to Disneyland

#Disney #Michael Jackson
02.23.10 8 years ago

ANAHEIM, California (AP) – “Captain EO” and Michael Jackson are returning to Disneyland.

The park says it will show the 1986 Jackson musical film beginning Tuesday and running indefinitely.

On the Disney Parks blog, Disney executive Heather Hust Rivera says the park will show a 70mm print of the 17-minute movie in the Tomorrowland theater, with enhanced sound.

However, Rivera says the showing won’t feature some special effects from the original presentation. She would not elaborate.

The original presentation included lasers and smoke.

Jackson, who died last year, plays the role of a spaceship captain who uses love and music to fight a wicked witch queen played by Anjelica Huston.

The original ran at Disneyland from 1986-1997. The new showing replaces the 3-D show “Honey, I Shrunk the Audience.”

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Michael Jackson
TAGSCaptain EODISNEYDisneylanddisneyland captain eomichael jacksonmichael jackson captain eo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP