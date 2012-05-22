Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ celebrates its 25th anniversary in a very good way

Who”s bad? Michael Jackson, that”s who. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the King of Pop”s mega-million-selling 1987 set, “Bad,” Eplc/Legacy will release a 3-CD box set on Sept. 18.

The collection will include the remastered original album, a CD of unreleased demos recorded around the same time, and the audio from Jackson”s July 16, 1988 performance at London”s Wembley Stadium, according to Billboard.

“Bad 25” will also contain the DVD of the July 16 show, and two booklets filled with rare and never-before-seen photos from the recording sessions and tour. There is also a line of merchandise celebrating the anniversary.

To grease the wheels, Epic/Legacy will re-release the album”s first single, “I Just Can”t Stop Loving You” with the previously unreleased B-side, “Don”t Be Messin” Round.” MJ fans will remember that “Bad” was the first album to send five songs to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100– a feat that has gone unmatched until this year, when Katy Perry achieved the same with singles from “Teenage Dream.”

As we previously reported, the campaign dovetails with a Pepsi promotion that will feature Jackson”s likeness on more than one billion Pepsi cans.

Below is the teaser reel for “Bad 25,” which focuses more on the live side than the album.