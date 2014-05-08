Michael Jackson’s weird ‘Blue Gangsta’ and sexy ‘Loving You’: Listen

Forget going out to eat at some fancy schmancy restaurant, Michael Jackson wants to stay home in bed with you. It”s a bit of a creepy notion in hindsight, but it probably wasn”t in 1987, when Jackson originally recorded “Loving You.”

Jackson laid down the mid-tempo ballad, which is featured on “Xscape,” an album of previously unreleased Jackson songs finished by various producers, for “Bad,” but then didn”t include it on the multi-platinum set, according to Billboard. Timbaland and J-Roc took the tracks and added a funky beat, according to Idolator.

If “Loving You” is instantly recognizable as Jackson, “Blue Gangsta,” a track that bowed on MTV today, is a little more out there. With gritty vocals, full of hiccups and other Jackson trademarks, the singer originally recorded the vocals in 1999 with producer Dr. Freeze. Timbaland adds embellishments such as synths and horns to give it its futuristic feel, according to Rolling Stone. We”re sure it would have had quite the fascinating music video. Listen to “Blue Gangsta” here.

What do you think? Both tracks are more interesting than compelling and don”t compare to “Love Never Felt So Good,” Jackson”s track with Justin Timberlake that came out last week and debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Xscape” comes out May 13.