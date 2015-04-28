Michael Keaton recalls the moment he knew he’d lose the Oscar on Letterman

#Michael Keaton #David Letterman
04.29.15 3 years ago 12 Comments

Have you been watching this last leg of David Letterman shows as the late night king prepares to retire next month? If not, you're missing out. It's classy send-off after classy send-off, and Tuesday night, Michael Keaton decided to swing back by to say goodbye to his old pal from the comedy club circuit. We're a few months removed from the “Birdman” star losing the Academy Award to “The Theory of Everything” star Eddie Redmayne on Oscar night, and he had a few thoughts on that, it turned out.

Keaton told a story about being at the Academy Nominees Luncheon in February and a distinguished industry vet gushing about his performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu's film, which itself went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture. “I thought to myself, 'Psh, I am a lock…That's about it. That's all I need!'” he recalled. “And as I get up he says, 'Just remember, Michael, when it comes to winning an Academy Award, illness always wins.' And I thought, 'I am so f**ked right now.' I went from 'This is a done deal' to 'I'm done!'”

I'm sure there will be those who take that as a slight to Redmayne, but whatever. Letterman, by the way, commented on Keaton's loss following the Oscars by feigning bewilderment over a film winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay but not Best Actor.

Check out the clip below. And seriously, watch these last episodes. It's the end of an era.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Keaton#David Letterman
TAGSbirdmandavid lettermanIn Contentionmichael keaton

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP