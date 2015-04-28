Michael Keaton recalls the moment he knew he’d lose the Oscar on Letterman

Have you been watching this last leg of David Letterman shows as the late night king prepares to retire next month? If not, you're missing out. It's classy send-off after classy send-off, and Tuesday night, Michael Keaton decided to swing back by to say goodbye to his old pal from the comedy club circuit. We're a few months removed from the “Birdman” star losing the Academy Award to “The Theory of Everything” star Eddie Redmayne on Oscar night, and he had a few thoughts on that, it turned out.
Keaton told a story about being at the Academy Nominees Luncheon in February and a distinguished industry vet gushing about his performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu's film, which itself went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture. “I thought to myself, 'Psh, I am a lock…That's about it. That's all I need!'” he recalled. “And as I get up he says, 'Just remember, Michael, when it comes to winning an Academy Award, illness always wins.' And I thought, 'I am so f**ked right now.' I went from 'This is a done deal' to 'I'm done!'”
I'm sure there will be those who take that as a slight to Redmayne, but whatever. Letterman, by the way, commented on Keaton's loss following the Oscars by feigning bewilderment over a film winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay but not Best Actor.
Check out the clip below. And seriously, watch these last episodes. It's the end of an era.
Redmayne’s win still doesn’t feel real to me. Really good performance, but it doesn’t even compare to Keaton’s. This has to be the Academy’s biggest gaff in Best Actor since… I don’t even know. And I’m not saying 1998 because that’s boring.
Not very gracious of him. I mean, Redmayne gave a fantastic performance. At least he could have acknowledged that.
“Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay but not Best Actor.”
Yeah, because it didn’t happen to Russell Crowe, Liam Neeson, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Woody Allen (or James Brolin, Dev Patel, Jeremy Renner, who weren’t nominated).
If you’re talking about The Hurt Locker, Jeremy Renner WAS nominated. And, what Best Picture winner was James Brolin in (if you’re talking about No Country for Old Men, that’s Josh Brolin)?
But, yeah, your point is well taken. Why should anyone be surprised that a Best Picture winner doesn’t win Best Actor? It happens all the time…
Russell Crowe did win Best Actor, however, for Gladiator, which also won Best Picture for 2000; you are right, though, about 2001, where A Beautiful Mind won Best Picture. Crowe lost that year to Denzel Washington for Training Day.
I didn’t think he should’ve won, but now I’m actually happy he didn’t.
I am still pissed off Keaton didnt win. He deserved so much, specially over Redmayne.
I think he deserved to win, but he’s getting really annoying with the way he talks about it. Makes me kinda glad he didn’t win tbh.
Bitter loser much…. Redmayne won b/c he delivered an exceptional transformative performance , MK was great but ER was beyond. Just remember to sit out the next season at home with this attitude b/c Redmayne is coming for his 2nd Oscar. Really bad attitude, he is losing respect.