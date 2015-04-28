Michael Keaton recalls the moment he knew he’d lose the Oscar on Letterman

Have you been watching this last leg of David Letterman shows as the late night king prepares to retire next month? If not, you're missing out. It's classy send-off after classy send-off, and Tuesday night, Michael Keaton decided to swing back by to say goodbye to his old pal from the comedy club circuit. We're a few months removed from the “Birdman” star losing the Academy Award to “The Theory of Everything” star Eddie Redmayne on Oscar night, and he had a few thoughts on that, it turned out.

Keaton told a story about being at the Academy Nominees Luncheon in February and a distinguished industry vet gushing about his performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu's film, which itself went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture. “I thought to myself, 'Psh, I am a lock…That's about it. That's all I need!'” he recalled. “And as I get up he says, 'Just remember, Michael, when it comes to winning an Academy Award, illness always wins.' And I thought, 'I am so f**ked right now.' I went from 'This is a done deal' to 'I'm done!'”

I'm sure there will be those who take that as a slight to Redmayne, but whatever. Letterman, by the way, commented on Keaton's loss following the Oscars by feigning bewilderment over a film winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay but not Best Actor.

Check out the clip below. And seriously, watch these last episodes. It's the end of an era.