Michael Shannon and Samantha Morton join John McNaughton’s ‘The Harvest’

Academy Award Nominees Samantha Morton and Michael Shannon are teaming for the psychological thriller “The Harvest,” from “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer” director John McNaughton.

Charlie Tahan (“Charlie St. Cloud”), Natasha Calis (“The Possession”), Leslie Lyles (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”) and Meadow Williams (“Sebastian”) will co-star.

Morton and Shannon portray Katherine and Richard Young, an overprotective couple who have to care for their sick son, Andy (Tahan). The secluded, isolated world they’ve created around him is threatened when an innocent 13-year-old girl, Maryann (Calis) moves in next-door, exposing Andy to the outside world.

The film was written by Stephen Lancellotti, and will be produced by Kim Jose, David Robinson, Steven A. Jones, and Meadow Williams through Elephant Eye Films.

“‘The Harvest’ is one of the best scripts I have read since ‘Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,’” said McNaughton in a statement. “Having a genre master like John McNaughton directing two of the most gifted and bold actors of our time (Samantha and Michael) could not be more of a perfect combination for our film. After 5 years of trying to get this project off the ground, we feel very fortunate to have this creative team in place,” Jose added.



“Harvest” is shooting in New York through January 2013.



Morton (Oscar-nominated for “In America” and “Sweet and Lowdown”) recently appeared in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” and will next be seen in Spike Jonze”s “Her.”



Shannon (Oscar-nominated for “Revolutionary Road”) will soon be seen in the Superman reboot “Man of Steel,” David Wain’s romantic comedy “They Came Together,” and “The Iceman” with James Franco and Chris Evans.

