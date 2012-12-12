Michael Shannon and Samantha Morton join John McNaughton’s ‘The Harvest’

Academy Award Nominees Samantha Morton and Michael Shannon are teaming for the psychological thriller “The Harvest,” from “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer” director John McNaughton.
Charlie Tahan (“Charlie St. Cloud”), Natasha Calis (“The Possession”), Leslie Lyles (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”) and Meadow Williams (“Sebastian”) will co-star.
Morton and Shannon portray Katherine and Richard Young, an overprotective couple who have to care for their sick son, Andy (Tahan). The secluded, isolated world they’ve created around him is threatened when an innocent 13-year-old girl, Maryann (Calis) moves in next-door, exposing Andy to the outside world.
The film was written by Stephen Lancellotti, and will be produced by Kim Jose, David Robinson, Steven A. Jones, and Meadow Williams through Elephant Eye Films.
“Harvest” is shooting in New York through January 2013.
Join The Discussion: Log In With