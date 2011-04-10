Michael Shannon’s General Zod will face Superman in ‘Man of Steel’

Another weekend, another piece of “Man of Steel” casting news, this one revealing the Oscar nominated actor who will play the main villain in the Superman film.

Warner Brothers Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced on Sunday (April 10) that Michael Shannon has signed on to play General Zod in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.”

Shannon joins previously announced stars Henry Cavill as Superman (and Clark Kent), Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent and Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent.

“Zod is not only one of Superman”s most formidable enemies, but one of the most significant because he has insights into Superman that others don”t,” Snyder states in the official release. “Michael is a powerful actor who can project both the intelligence and the malice of the character, making him perfect for the role.”

Created as the power-hungry head of Krypton’s military forces, General Zod was previously played by Terence Stamp in 1978’s “Superman” and, in a more significant role, in 1980’s “Superman II.” The character was later played by Callum Blue on “Smallville.”

Shannon earned an Oscar nomination for his work in “Revolutionary Road” and followed that up with well regarded turns in films like “The Runaways” and as a regular on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.” Shannon’s work in the Sundance favorite “Take Shelter” is alway stirring up awards buzz.