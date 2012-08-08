Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro team for Luc Besson’s ‘Malavita’

Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tommy Lee Jones for are teaming up for EuropaCorp and Relativity”s action-comedy “Malavita,” directed by Luc Besson (“The Professional,” “The Lady”).

“Malavita” tells the story of the Manzonis, an infamous mafia family who the witness protection program sends to a small country town in Normandy, France. There, they try to fit in, but find themselves resorting to their familiar lifestyle.

“Glee’s” Dianna Agron and John D”Leo (“Wanderlust”) are also starring.

Principal photography begins today in Normandy and will soon move to La Cité du Cinéma, where the brand new Studios de Paris are located. Additional shooting will take place in New York.

Besson adapted the script from Tonino Benacquista’s book “Badfellas.” He also served as producer on the “Taken’ and “Transporter” films.

De Niro and Pfeiffer previously starred together in Matthew Vaughn’s “Stardust.” While De Niro is certainly no stranger to mob-related films (everything from “Goodfellas” to “Analyze This”), Peiffer was last seen in gangster glam in Jonathan Demme’s 1988 hit “Married to the Mob.”

Pfeiffer was recently seen in “People Like Us” and Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows.”