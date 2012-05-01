Michelle Rodriguez signs on for ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Machete’ sequels

Michelle Rodriguez is gearing up for more action in not one but two forthcoming sequels.

According to Variety, the actress has signed on to star in both the next “Fast and the Furious” sequel (commonly referred to as “Fast Six”) and “Machete Kills”, a follow-up to Robert Rodriguez’s gory 2010 action flick starring Danny Trejo. She will reprise her roles as Letty Ortiz and Luz/She, respectively.

“But wait, Letty died in 2009’s ‘Fast and Furious’!” some of you might be crying aloud at this very moment. Wrong. (Check out the “Fast Five” post-credits reveal for evidence.)

“Fast Six” enters production this coming June in Europe. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel and other members of the cast will be reprising their roles in the sequel alongside returning director Justin Lin. “Machete Kills”, meanwhile, lenses in Texas later this month with Robert Rodriguez at the helm and Danny Trejo back for more limb-severing as the title character.

Of course, Rodriguez is no stranger to resurrecting seemingly-dead characters – the actress next stars in “Resident Evil: Retribution”, in which her character Rain Ocampo reappears in the franchise for the first time since her apparent death in the first installment. The follow-up is slated to hit theaters on September 14.

Are you glad Rodriguez is returning to kick some ass in “Machete Kills” and “Fast Six”? Sound off in the comments!