Michelle Rodriguez signs on for ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Machete’ sequels

Michelle Rodriguez is gearing up for more action in not one but two forthcoming sequels.
According to Variety, the actress has signed on to star in both the next “Fast and the Furious” sequel (commonly referred to as “Fast Six”) and “Machete Kills”, a follow-up to Robert Rodriguez’s gory 2010 action flick starring Danny Trejo. She will reprise her roles as Letty Ortiz and Luz/She, respectively.
“But wait, Letty died in 2009’s ‘Fast and Furious’!” some of you might be crying aloud at this very moment. Wrong. (Check out the “Fast Five” post-credits reveal for evidence.)
“Fast Six” enters production this coming June in Europe. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel and other members of the cast will be reprising their roles in the sequel alongside returning director Justin Lin. “Machete Kills”, meanwhile, lenses in Texas later this month with Robert Rodriguez at the helm and Danny Trejo back for more limb-severing as the title character.
Of course, Rodriguez is no stranger to resurrecting seemingly-dead characters – the actress next stars in “Resident Evil: Retribution”, in which her character Rain Ocampo reappears in the franchise for the first time since her apparent death in the first installment. The follow-up is slated to hit theaters on September 14.
Are you glad Rodriguez is returning to kick some ass in “Machete Kills” and “Fast Six”? Sound off in the comments!
For some people who haven’t seen Fast Five, a SPOILER ALERT should be placed in the title instead of Fast Six or not even Fast Six at all. Way to go.
I think a year after its release, it’s fair game to omit spoiler warnings for anything.
Vaders Lukes father?
Bruce Willis is dead the whole time!
Soylent Green is PEOPLE!!!
What’s in the Fast Five post-credits scene to reveal that Letty didn’t die? This is news to me.
After the important end credits (before all the crap no one but the grip’s family cares about that scrolls quickly in smaller type) was a scene in which 2 Fast 2 Stupid’s Eva Mendes walks into The Rock’s office and tells him about a heist in Germany. She gives him a folder and inside is a security cam photo of M.Rod. Cut to black. Dun-dun-DUHN!!! See it here: [youtu.be]
Just curious does Bryan die in this one? I don’t know if I seen it or just thought I did but I could have swore they all come back to the beach house and have a picnic on the beach then they go to Bryan’s grave sight said he had gotten sick or something but he and chick (forgot her name) had a little boy and named him Bryan jr