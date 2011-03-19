Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Lynn Rajskub join CBS comedy pilots

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” star Michelle Trachtenberg and “24” co-star Mary Lynn Rajskub have both lined up comedy pilots at CBS, according to Deadline.com.

Trachtenberg will star in an untitled comedy pilot from Peter Knight (“Sweet Valley High”).

The Happy Madison-produced show looks at the young employees at a successful venture capital firm. The male lead has not yet been cast. Also set for the pilot is Tim Peper (“Carpoolers”).

Meanwhile, Rajskub is joining CBS’ comedy pilot “How to Be a Gentleman,” based on the book of the same title. Writer David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also stars, alongside Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”).

Rajskub has recently been seen in guest appearances on ABC’s “Modern Family,” FOX’s “Raising Hope,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

