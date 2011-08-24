Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in striking ‘My Week with Marilyn’ teaser poster

One of this year’s more increasingly tempting new releases is the 1950’s period romance “My Week with Marilyn.” Directed by Simon Curtis, the film follows a week in the production of “The Prince and the Showgirl” and the true story of a production assistant (Eddie Redmayne) who developed a close friendship with iconic American movie star Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams). The picture already has substantial buzz behind it and it’s also been selected as the centerpiece premiere at this year’s prestigious and oh,so picky New York Film Festival.

Moviefone was lucky enough to get the initial exclusive for the pretty new teaser poster, but you can now view it on HitFix below.

“My Week with Marilyn” opens on Nov. 4. Are your ready to take a romantic trip across England with Williams and Redmayne? Share your thoughts below.