Sylvester Stallone: ‘Mighty’ Mickey Rourke is back for ‘Expendables 3’

Mickey Rourke is seemingly back in the “Expendables” fold.

According to franchise producer-star Sylvester Stallone via his official Twitter account (which should not be mistaken for an official confirmation), “Mighty Mickey is back” for the planned third installment in the top-grossing action series after sitting out last year’s “Expendables 2.” The “Wrestler” star appeared briefly in the first film in 2010.

In addition, Stallone teased an appearance by Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, tweeting simply: “What’s the plan? Ask Jackie Chan….” Chan has previously spoken out about playing a possible role in the threequel, albeit under the condition that his part be a “minor” one since he is allegedly finished with the action-movie game.

Last but not least, Wesley Snipes’ involvement in the film, while not 100% confirmed, still appears to be a thing, with Stallone also tweeting “Talked to WESLEY today … He can not WAIT to fight to the top again !!!!!!! Over…”

If all three stars are confirmed-confirmed (i.e. by a more official source than Sly Stallone’s Twitter), they will be joining Stallone and some combination of returning cast members Terry Crews, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Liam Hemsworth, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Arnold Schwarzenegger. None of whom, of course, are confirmed.

