Mike Posner, Blake Shelton, Zakk Wylde lead diverse Aug. 10 new music releases

A few new artists lead the Aug. 10 release slate, most notably Mike Posner. He”s already made a name for himself with his first two singles, “Cooler than Me” and “Please Don”t Go,” both of which sweetly blend pop and R&B. Eli “Paperboy” Reed, this week”s significant other newcomer, is a throwback to the smooth vocal stylings of Sam Cooke and James Brown. The biggest name of the week is country artist Blake Shelton, who is coming off his sixth No. 1, “Hillbilly Bone.” He returns with a new EP called “All About Tonight.” The title track already reached the Top 5 of the country charts.

Black Label Society, “Order of the Black” (E1): Zakk Wylde”s band fires another hard rock shot across the bow following 2006″s “Shot to Hell,” this time with new drummer Will Hunt on the skins. Hunt, best known for his work with Tommy Lee and Evanescence, replaced Craig Nunemacher.

Mike Posner, “31 Minutes to Takeoff” (J): If first two singles “Cooler than Me” and “Please Don”t Go,” mix-tape sensation/Duke grad Posner is off to a rollicking start with his blend of pop, R&B and dance. Read review here.

Eli “Paperboy” Reed, “Come and Get It” (Capitol): Reed channels music from way before he was born, primarily, the horn-driven R&B acts of the ’60s and ’70s as well as such legends as Wilson Pickett and James Brown, on this self-penned set ably produced by Mike Elizondo ( Eminem, Pink, Fiona Apple). Listen as he croons and howls through such tracks as the title track and “Explosion” and try to keep your feet still.

Blake Shelton, “All About Tonight” (Warner Music Nashville): Fresh off his No. 1 hit, “Hillbilly Bone,” Shelton returns with his second six-pack, as his label experiments with the idea of releasing a few EPs every couple of months instead, The title track, all about instant gratification and living for the moment, reached No. 5 on Billboard”s country chart, making Shelton”s first back-to-back top 10s.

Various Artists, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (Walt Disney): The soundtrack to the Disney Channel original movie of the same name features new music from the likes of the Jonas Bros. (collectively and individually), Demi Lovato, Meaghan Jette Martin and Matthew “Mdot” Finley. We”re holding them that “final jam” promise.

