Mike Vogel crossing his fingers over ‘Captain America’ screen test

Mike Vogel and some of his cohorts from “She’s Out of My League” were crossing their fingers on Friday, for the actors’ forthcoming screen test audition for the role of Captain America.

“I’m trying not to jinx it,” Vogel, visibly excited, beamed to HitFix.

The 30-year-old actor, who plays pal Jack to lead Kirk (Jay Baruchel) in “League,” spoke briefly on the “great opportunity” to try out alongside six other candidates, including Chace Crawford and John Krasinski. “So I don’t want to talk about it too much.”

“We’re going all be walking around this week like this,” said “League”cohort Lindsay Sloane, who crossed both her fingers, facing Vogel.

The role is up for the Marvel/Disney adventure “The First Avenger: Captain America,” due July 22, 2011. Lensing is set to start this summer with “The Wolfman” director Joe Johnston leading the way. A follow-up “The Avengers,” is due in 2012.