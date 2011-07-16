Mike Vogel flies to starring role in ABC drama ‘Pan Am’

Mike Vogel will star as the male lead in ABC’s new drama “Pan Am,” according to Deadline.com.

In a key piece of re-casting, Vogel is stepping in for Jonah Lotan who played the role in the pilot.

The show centers on a group of Pan Am pilots and flight attendants in the ’60s, with Vogel’s character the brand new captain of the airline’s signature plane, the Majestic.

Christina Ricci, Kellie Garner and Margot Robbie will also star in the show.

Television vet Vogel was featured on “Miami Medical” and “Grounded For Life.” On the big screen, Vogel was recently seen in “Blue Valentine,” alongside Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. He will next be seen in DreamWorks’ “The Help” with Bryce Dallas Howard.

In recent years, Vogel has also been a strong contender for such notable film roles as Captain Kirk in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot and the lead hero in the upcoming “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

“Pan Am” will air Sundays this fall.