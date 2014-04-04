Robin Williams has 90 minutes to live in ‘The Angriest Man in Brooklyn’

What would you do if you had 90 minutes to live?

That is the question posed to Robin Williams” character in the upcoming movie “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn.”  Williams plays that angriest man and upon learning that he has such a short time left, he does what most of us would do – he attempts to square himself with those he loves.  The catch is that while he is sick, he isn”t going to die in 90 minutes.  Yeah, that”s just what his doctor (played by Mila Kunis) tells him when he presses her for a definitive length of time.

Watching the trailer for the film, the results, as awful as the falsehood may be, appear like they could be relatively funny.  Particularly enjoyable is Williams” voiceover at the opening.

The cast also includes Melissa Leo, Hamish Linklater, Richard Kind, and Peter Dinklage.  It is worth noting that Linklater is playing Williams” son here and the two men can currently be seen on the CBS sitcom, “The Crazy Ones,” with James Wolk and Sarah Michelle Gellar.  The CBS series, which has not yet been renewed for a second season airs Thursday nights at 9:30pm and is scheduled to end its season with back-to-back episodes on April 17th.

Click that play button and tell us what you think – is this going to be one of Williams” more memorable performances in recent years? 

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson, “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” arrives in theaters on May 23rd.

