Miles Teller reportedly tests for Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’

Citing “multiple insiders,” Heat Vision reports the 26-year-old actor tested for the role on Tuesday, while Kate Mara (“The Open Road”, “American Horror Story”) and Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”) tried out for the part of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. A new name to emerge is Christian Cooke (“Cemetery Junction”, “Magic City”), who is thought to have tested for Ben Grimm.

Trank”s “Chronicle” star Michael B. Jordan, long rumored to play Johnny Storm, is believed to be the only actor attached to the project so far.

According to Heat Vision, earlier reports that Saoirse Ronan and Elizabeth Olsen were testing to play Sue Storm “proved incorrect,” apparently due to changing schedules and interests. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington, previously rumored to be testing for Reed Richards, instead signed on to the period drama “Testament of Youth”.

The report of the screen tests arrives soon after Fox demanded that many entertainment sites, including Spinoff Online, remove a purported plot synopsis that Trank had dismissed as false. “These purported plot details provide important qualitative details about character, plot, setting and mood, thereby violating Fox”s rights in the copyrights to the screenplay of the Fox Property,” stated the email from the studio”s legal department. “Further, the disclosure of purported plot details is harmful to Fox and to the filmmakers hard at work on the project.”

The “Fantastic Four” reboot hits theaters on June 19, 2015.