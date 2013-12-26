Miley Cyrus adores herself in the racy new video for ‘Adore You’

#Miley Cyrus
12.26.13 5 years ago
Unlike “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus didn’t have as much obvious imagery to work with in her new video for “Adore You” — so it’s mostly just partial nudity. Watch the video, which leaked online yesterday, here or below.
Cyrus seemed slightly annoyed when the video appeared on Christmas Day, tweeting: “We all know Smilers would break another record if it wasn’t for the f*ck face who leaked my video. Alllllll good! Keep smiling :)” When “Wrecking Ball” debuted, it set a record for the most views on Vevo in a 24-hour period.
“Adore You” plays out like Cyrus filming a selfie while she writhes in bed sheets wearing sheer underwear and soaks in the tub wearing a lace dress. Why, of all moments, she chose to put on clothes in the bath, we can’t tell you. She also simulates pleasuring herself for a camcorder.
Cyrus will perform her “Bangerz” singles on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and embark on a 38-date arena tour on Feb. 14.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSAdore YouBANGERZMiley CyrusWreaking Ball

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP