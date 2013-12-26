Miley Cyrus adores herself in the racy new video for ‘Adore You’

Unlike “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus didn’t have as much obvious imagery to work with in her new video for “Adore You” — so it’s mostly just partial nudity. Watch the video, which leaked online yesterday, here or below.

Cyrus seemed slightly annoyed when the video appeared on Christmas Day, tweeting : “We all know Smilers would break another record if it wasn’t for the f*ck face who leaked my video. Alllllll good! Keep smiling :)” When “Wrecking Ball” debuted, it set a record for the most views on Vevo in a 24-hour period.

“Adore You” plays out like Cyrus filming a selfie while she writhes in bed sheets wearing sheer underwear and soaks in the tub wearing a lace dress. Why, of all moments, she chose to put on clothes in the bath, we can’t tell you. She also simulates pleasuring herself for a camcorder.