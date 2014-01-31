Miley Cyrus’ advice to Justin Bieber on ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘Stay Home’

NBC

Miley Cyrus had some advice for Justin Bieber on how to stay out of trouble when she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” Thursday night. Justin, are you listening?

“You know what, you”ve got a lot of money,” she say, “Pay people to make sure you don”t get in trouble. And party at your house. Buy a house and add a club to it. “

Cyrus noted that of almost all the young entertainers today, she”s one of the few that doesn”t have a mug shot. Of course, there”s still time.

“I bet the most flack of anybody. I”m not doing anything illegal… Everything I do is legal in California,” she said. Well, we”re not so sure about that. Colorado maybe…

Bieber’s legal woes continue: Bieber turned himself in at a Toronto police station on Wednesday after being charged with assault on a limo driver.