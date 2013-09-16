5 Observations from Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears’ ‘SMS (Bangerz)’ cover art

We don”t know if Miley Cyrus couldn”t stand for the spotlight to shift off of her for a minute or if she decided to smartly take advantage of the wave of publicity Britney Spears received after new single, “Work Bitch,” leaked yesterday, but Cyrus struck while the Spears iron was hot.  On Sunday night, she tweeted the cover for their duet, “SMS (Bangerz),” which is also the title track of Cyrus”s new album, out Oct. 4.

Here are five observations from the cover:
 

1. Both Spears and Cyrus are capable of posing with clothes on. Yes, Spears in in a mini dress and Cyrus is in a very short trench coat, but otherwise, both ladies are completely covered up… so much so, they could almost wear these outfits to church without melting the minute they approached the altar…as long as they didn’t bend over.

2. Miley can pose without sticking out her tongue, though she clearly has to be doing something else with her mouth: in this case, pensively biting a nail

3. Miley may or may not be shooting us the bird. Check out the position of her middle finger on her left hand by he mouth. If so, it”s the subtlest gesture she”s ever made.

4. On the other hand, literally, Spears seems to be missing digits or is the victim of some bad photo shopping. She and Cyrus have both formed a circle with their thumb and index fingers, with Cyrus”s by her mouth and Spears forming a Junior Birdman monocle over her right eye, but try to find Spears” other fingers on right hand other than her pinky (and possibly her fourth finger). It will start to weird you out if you look for too long.

5. The “SMS (Bangerz)” cover follows the same ‘Miami Vice”/’80s pastel vibe of the album cover, and, in fact, features Cyrus in the same pose (just flipped) and with the same trees in the background. She”s working a theme or they really didn”t want to do different photo shoots.

What do you think of the “SMS (Bangerz)” cover?

