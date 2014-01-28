Miley Cyrus and Madonna perform together: Tongues wagging

Anyone hoping Madonna was going to slip quietly back into the night after her appearance alongside Macklemore & Ryan Lewis during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards doesn’t know the Queen of Pop very well. Madonna stayed in Los Angeles this week to join Miley Cyrus for the young diva’s “MTV Unplugged” concert taping Tuesday night.

According to EOnline, the duo performed Cyrus’ signature hit “We Can’t Stop” and Madge’s “Don’t Tell Me” to a crowd of approximately 200 people. Overall, Cyrus sang 11 songs, mostly from her album “Bangerz,” and also covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

No word on when Cyrus’ “Unplugged” will air, but she teased the event with this photo of herself and the Queen of Pop on her instagram account later in the evening.

Intrigued? Turned off? Share your comments below.