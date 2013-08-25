Watch Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke’s crazy MTV VMAs performance

Miley Cyrus had the HitFix team torn over whether her 2013 MTV VMAs performance solo and with Robin Thicke qualified as a “Best” or “Worst,” but what we can all agree on is that it was bananas.

The former “Hannah Montana” star appeared with many dancing teddy bears and an assorted and gradually reduced amount of costume as she tackled, first, her single “We Can’t Stop.” She then yielded some of the stage to Thicke, who strutted in wide black and white striped suit — not unlike an exaggerated prison uniform — for his mega-hit “Blurred Lines.” As Pharrell and T.I. were nowhere to be seen, Cyrus helped lead the song along into the final cut of the medley, Thicke’s fresh single “Give It 2 U” featuring 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar.

However, the latter two rappers were barely seen, compared to Cyrus’ jaw-dropping sideshow involving a foam finger and shenanigans with Thicke.

Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” was up for three awards but took home none. Thicke was up for four but also earned zero.

