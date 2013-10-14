Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez to headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

This year’s Jingle Ball is gearing up to be the biggest one yet.

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Robin Thicke, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and more are set to take part in one or more stops on this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2013 Tour, which will be setting down in a total of 12 cities: Dallas; Philadelphia; Los Angeles; Seattle; Chicago; Minneapolis; Atlanta; New York; Boston; Washington D.C.; Tampa; and Miami. In addition to Chicago being added to the annual holiday event for the first time ever, the Z100-hosted New York concert will be the subject of a two-hour special to be broadcast on the CW on December 18 at 8pm EST.

You can check out the full schedule for the tour, including the artist lineup for each city, below.

Dallas, Texas ­ Monday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. CST ­ 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2013 at American Airlines Center

The star-studded lineup features: Robin Thicke, Ariana Grande, Austin Mahone, Flo Rida, Selena Gomez, Enrique Iglesias, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony, and One Republic

Ticket information available via http://www.1061kissfm.com

Philadelphia, Pa. ­ Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. EST ­ Q102’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Bernie Robbins Jewelers at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features: Robin Thicke, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Austin Mahone, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Fifth Harmony, Jason Derulo and Icona Pop with more to be announced

Ticket information available via http://www.q102.com



Los Angeles, Ca. ­ Friday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST ­ KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by T-Mobile in partnership with Samsung at STAPLES Center

The star studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Mackelmore & Ryan Lewis, Selena Gomez, Enrique Iglesias, Robin Thicke, Ariana Grande, Austin Mahone, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony, Travie McCoy and Chris Brown

Ticket information available via http://www.kiisfm.com

Seattle, Wa. ­ Sunday, December 8, at 7:30p.m. PST ­ 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Comcast Arena

The star studded lineup features: Selena Gomez, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Icona Pop, Fifth Harmony, Travie McCoy, New Politics and Austin Mahone with more to be announced

Ticket information available via http://www.kissfmseattle.com

Chicago, Ill. ­ Monday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. CST ­ 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Jam Bluetooth Speakers at United Center

The first ever star-studded lineup features: Robin Thicke, Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Icona Pop, Avril Lavigne, Travie McCoy and Fifth Harmony with more to be announced

Ticket information available via http://www.1035KISSFM.com



Minneapolis, Minn. ­ Tuesday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. CST ­ 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Xcel Energy Center

The star-studded lineup features: Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Ariana Grande, Austin Mahone and Fifth Harmony

Ticket information available via http://www.kdwb.com



Atlanta ­ Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST ­ Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena

The studded lineup features: Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Travie McCoy, Fifth Harmony, Armin Van Buuren and Bonnie McKee

Ticket information available via http://www.power961.com



New York ­ Friday, December 13, at 8 p.m. EST­ Z100’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Aéropostale at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Fall Out Boy, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo and Austin Mahone, with more to be announced

Ticket information available via http://www.Z100.com



Boston ­ Saturday, December 14, at 7 p.m. EST ­ KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2013 at TD Bank Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Fall Out Boy, Enrique Iglesias, Robin Thicke, Fifth Harmony and Flo Rida with more to be announced

Ticket information available via http://www.kiss108.com



Washington, D.C. ­ Monday, December 16, at 7 p.m. EST ­ Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Overstock.com at Verizon Center

The star-studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Austin Mahone, Robin Thicke, Enrique Iglesias, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony and Flo Rida

Ticket information available via http://www.hot995.com

Tampa Bay, Fla. ­ Wednesday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. EST ­ 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Tampa Bay Times Forum

The star-studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Paramore, Austin Mahone, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Fifth Harmony and Travie McCoy

Ticket information available via http://www.933flz.com

Miami, Fla. ­ Friday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST ­ Y100’s Jingle Ball 2013 Presented by Jam Wireless Speakers at BB&T Center

The star-studded lineup features: Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande, Robin Thicke, Demi Lovato, Armin Van Buuren, Enrique Iglesias, Fall Out Boy, Flo Rida, Austin Mahone, Jason Derulo and Fifth Harmony

Ticket information available via http://www.y100.com

Will you be attending any of the stops on this year’s Jingle Ball? Let us know in the comments.

