Miley Cyrus covers Lana Del Rey’s ‘Summertime Sadness’ (and it’s amazing)

When she’s not rapping, Miley Cyrus can sing the blues. During a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Cyrus covered Lana Del Rey’s hit “Summertime Sadness,” giving the hazy ballad an emotional, acoustic arrangement. Watch the video here or below.

In the video, we see Cyrus in a turtleneck (!!) backed by a few singers, piano, stand-up bass, acoustic guitar and little more. Whereas Del Rey delivers the song with a cold distance, Cyrus dives into its depth with a throaty croon that makes you feel every word. It’s a reminder that Cyrus has more to offer than twerking and tongue flashing (the latter she does at the start of the video).

Who do you think sings it better?

Cyrus also announced today via Twitter that Icona Pop and Sky Ferreira will join her as openers on her 38-city “Bangerz” arena tour.