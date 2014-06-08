Miley Cyrus drops a ‘Last Goodbye’: New music

Want the soft synth line of “Wrecking Ball” in a new breakup song from Miley Cyrus?

Try “Last Goodbye” on for size. The unreleased song from the “Bangerz” sessions leaked (or “leaked?”) over the weekend on an Miley Cyrus YouTube fan page, with a little glimpse into how Cyrus mourns the loss of her lover — maybe former flame Liam Hemsworth.

“How has my best friend become such a stranger / It seemed like everything was fine / We've already been through this twice / And I'm never coming home for a last goodbye,” reads the lyrics to the second verse.

The former Hannah Montana didn't mention the track on her Twitter account, but did reveal a little snippet of it last year. Doesn't sound like it's about her dog, does it?

Cyrus is currently continuing on her overseas tour, after previously postponing a slew of North American dates this spring due to suffering a severe allergic reaction to antibiotics; she'll be bringing her “Bangerz” ball to America later this year instead.

What do you think of “Last Goodbye,” should it have been on 2013's “Bangerz” album?