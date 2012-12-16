Miley Cyrus gives them something to talk about on the 2012 VH1 Divas red carpet

Former DIsney brand Miley Cyrus is all grown up, and to prove it she wore a revealing outfit on the red carpet for tonight’s VH1 Divas, the annual TV concert that every year sees America coming together for one magical evening of performances by mid-level pop stars.
From female entertainers who once sold records (here’s looking at you, Brandy) to TV actresses who desire more publicity (give it up for “Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham) to reality-show judges who bow down at the altar of Simon Cowell for boosting their careers at a critical juncture (Demi Lovato will see you now), tonight’s event drew a horde of famous and semi-famous women with one goal in common: to have lots of people take pictures of them when they look really pretty.
Check out all the photos in the gallery below and let us know what you think.
“VH1 Divas 2012” airs tonight at 9 PM on VH1.
Mileyyyyy!!! Love it! She’s always willing to try new things and has guts.
I think her hair is beautiful and so is she! “Own it girl”
More like “own it guy” with that haircut.
Damnn Miley gurl love the outfits u were ur not ugly show them that u got it going onn lol support u no
matter what
Gross.
She looks ugly
Someone is going to be a lucky guy
Post a comment…mike im sure that lots of guys are getting lucky, by the looks of things
She looks ridiculous! Very cheap! !
personally, i think the dress would look better if were about theigh length. but either way shes got the body to rock it.
You go girl she looks great.
Is that Justin Bieber?
Annie Lennox and Bridgette Nielsen called, they want their haircuts back…
Oliver, GREAT COMMENT!
Miley looks like a water-borned Sloth.
lmfaoo
wow
ikr my lil sis wass like is tht justin bebier ina dress
Looks like Justin Bieber with that haircut.
She is agly I dont know how shr hae boyfriend.
Shes hot I’d bang her
I’m just waiting for her sextape -_-
Leave her alone!
The top hole looks like she has a tattoo. ??