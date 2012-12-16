Miley Cyrus gives them something to talk about on the 2012 VH1 Divas red carpet

Former DIsney brand Miley Cyrus is all grown up, and to prove it she wore a revealing outfit on the red carpet for tonight’s VH1 Divas, the annual TV concert that every year sees America coming together for one magical evening of performances by mid-level pop stars.

From female entertainers who once sold records (here’s looking at you, Brandy) to TV actresses who desire more publicity (give it up for “Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham) to reality-show judges who bow down at the altar of Simon Cowell for boosting their careers at a critical juncture (Demi Lovato will see you now), tonight’s event drew a horde of famous and semi-famous women with one goal in common: to have lots of people take pictures of them when they look really pretty.

“VH1 Divas 2012” airs tonight at 9 PM on VH1.

