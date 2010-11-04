Miley Cyrus has to go ‘Undercover’ to join a sorority

What music career? Miley Cyrus doesn’t seem that worried about the disappointing sales of her last album, “Can’t Be Tamed.” Her movie career is thriving. Cyrus scored a solid hit with “The Last Song” this past spring and her comedy “LOL” was just acquired by Lionsgate for release sometime next year. Now, Cyrus has agreed to star in another new comedy, “So Undercover.”

According to E!Online, Cyrus reps have confirmed the 19-year-old will play a private investigator (really) recruited by the FBI to infiltrate a college sorority. At this point in her life, this may be the closest Cyrus gets to experiencing the thrills of post-high school education. Well, Hollywood’s version at least.

“So Undercover” will be directed by Brit Tom Vaughan (“What Happens in Vegas,” “Starter for 10”) and no other actors have been announced as of yet. The picture also doesn’t have a studio behind it yet as Exclusive Media is independently financing the comedy.

Production on “Undercover” is expected to begin sometime next month.