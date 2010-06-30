Miley Cyrus hoping for ‘LOL’ from Ashley Greene and Thomas Jane

#Miley Cyrus #.LOL
06.30.10 8 years ago

Miley Cyrus’ latest album may not be the hit her record company was expecting, but the tween star’s burgeoning movie career is keeping her busy.  Cyrus already toplined the solid hits “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “The Last Song” and now she’s about to star in the new comedy “LOL.” 

A remake of a popular 2008 French flick, the story follows a teenager (Cyrus) who somehow loses her more sexually experienced boyfriend and has to deal with unexpected drama from her divorcee mother.  Demi Moore is already on board as Cyrus’ big screen mom, but now she’ll be joined by Ashley Greene as a “high school bad girl” and Thomas Jane as her “LOL” dad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley Hinshaw (“Gossip Girl”) and George Finn (“90210”) are also joining the cast as Cyrus’ cinematic BFF and ex-boyfriend respectively.  Up and coming Brit Douglas Booth will portray Cyrus’ new love interest in the comedy which is being directed by Liza Azuelos, the filmmaker behind the original French language film.

Greene is returning to theaters today as Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and recently wrapped on the supernatural thriller “Apparition” and the indie Jennifer Garner comedy “Butter.”

Jane just returned to the small screen for the second season of his HBO series “Hung.”

Production on “LOL” is expected to begin sometime this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus#.LOL
TAGS.lolASHLEY GREENEdemi mooreHUNGMiley Cyrusthomas jane

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP