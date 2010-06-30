Miley Cyrus hoping for ‘LOL’ from Ashley Greene and Thomas Jane

Miley Cyrus’ latest album may not be the hit her record company was expecting, but the tween star’s burgeoning movie career is keeping her busy. Cyrus already toplined the solid hits “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “The Last Song” and now she’s about to star in the new comedy “LOL.”

A remake of a popular 2008 French flick, the story follows a teenager (Cyrus) who somehow loses her more sexually experienced boyfriend and has to deal with unexpected drama from her divorcee mother. Demi Moore is already on board as Cyrus’ big screen mom, but now she’ll be joined by Ashley Greene as a “high school bad girl” and Thomas Jane as her “LOL” dad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley Hinshaw (“Gossip Girl”) and George Finn (“90210”) are also joining the cast as Cyrus’ cinematic BFF and ex-boyfriend respectively. Up and coming Brit Douglas Booth will portray Cyrus’ new love interest in the comedy which is being directed by Liza Azuelos, the filmmaker behind the original French language film.

Greene is returning to theaters today as Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and recently wrapped on the supernatural thriller “Apparition” and the indie Jennifer Garner comedy “Butter.”

Jane just returned to the small screen for the second season of his HBO series “Hung.”

Production on “LOL” is expected to begin sometime this summer.