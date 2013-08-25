Listen: Miley Cyrus is a ‘Wrecking Ball’ on emotional new single

If nothing else, Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” is true to its title.
The “We Can’t Stop” singer lays it on thick with the impassioned new power ballad (the second single off her forthcoming album “Bangerz”), which begins with a sparse keyboard arrangement and lovelorn lyrics (“We kissed, I fell/Under your spell/A love no one could deny/Don’t you ever say/I just walked away/I will always want you”) before cranking it up to 11 on the chorus, on which Cyrus laments, “I came in like a wrecking ball/I never hit so hard in love/All I wanted was to break your walls/All you ever did was break me.”
Serving as a sort of introspective counterpoint to decadent first single “We Can’t Stop” (which Cyrus is performing at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards), “Wrecking Ball” is a blunt-force instrument of pop songcraft that could’ve easily been sung by Katy Perry – the current queen of screamy Top 40 heartbreak anthems – and in that sense it more than lives up to its central metaphor. But while the song is fine in its quieter moments, it’s so overwrought on the chorus that, like the tune’s narrator (who I’ll assume to be Cyrus herself), it tries to “force” its way in when it should have trusted its audience to get the message without being battered by it.
My grade for “Wrecking Ball”: D+. After giving it a listen, you can rate it for yourself at top left. Also, be sure and check out the official “Bangerz” album art below.
“Bangerz” is set for release on October 8.
I think it’s pretty terrific, actually — the obvious next step in the most unexpectedly interesting pop makeover in some time. Sounds to me like a deliberate throwback to hair-throwing 80s power balladry in the Bonnie Tyler vein, a mode in which subtlety was no virtue.
After all, you can hardly construct a song on a wrecking-ball metaphor and not crank it up to eleven.
Agree with Chris. This is bordering on Nickelback/mainstream rock type cheeziness.
She goes from bad to worse, another Hollywood whore in the making.
It number one, people!
just because you hate her doesn’t mean her music is bad. she is talented and the song is really good.
Check out Robin Beck’s song “Wrecking Ball” from her new album “Underneath”
[youtu.be]
I am tired of all this, she’s a slut and whore nonsense, stop treating her like she’s nothing okay, No ONE Deserves to be disrespected by the whole world and not even consider that at least her newest song would be even considerably Good or GREAT! I LOVE THIS SONG so much with a passion, and I feel like its a cry for help…to give her a listen….a chance…after all she says, “I came in like a Wrecking ball…I never fell so hard in love…all I wanted was to break you’re walls and all you did was break me” Everyone is breaking who she is everyday by wishing she, should die or even worst stuff like that I am just tired of hearing about it….she is beautiful inside, and she is only dressing how she is is because she’s trying to find her security…you may all think she’s confident and proud…sure she is with her songs…she put a lot of effort to them…but deep down she feels so overwhelmed and insecure about who she should be and how she should dress…and I just can’t believe the people who have the nerve to judge her…I just can’t! its sick and disgusiting.. and just appauling!
Are you crazy? This song is the bomb!
The song is amazing.
D+??? Seriously??? do you even know about music? I guess you only know the person who sings it.
I am a 44 yr old mom of two. Do I want my 15 yr old daughter to watch this video? No. However, the song is very good. I am having a hard time getting it out of my head. It has a very raw emotional quality in it that rings true. I am not a fan of Miley’s “makeover” but it is definitely not a D+. It kicks ‘ROAR” by Katy Perry. I totally don’t get the hype over that song. Ugh