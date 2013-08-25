Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga dominate the 2013 MTV VMA red carpet

#Katy Perry #MTV VMAs #Lady Gaga #Miley Cyrus
08.25.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

If the VMAs are here it’s time to find a red carpet with crazy outfits.  Well, maybe this year its means crazy grills. Yep, take into account Miley Cyrus’ loose tongue and it’s all about some crazy mouth action.

Take a look at the mostly lovely ladies in the embedded gallery in this post.

Who looks the best or worst? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#MTV VMAs#Lady Gaga#Miley Cyrus
TAGSKATY PERRYLADY GAGAMiley CyrusMTV Video Music Awards 2013MTV VMAS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP