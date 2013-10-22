Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga lead YouTube Music Awards nominees

Move over Grammys. There’s a new awards show where Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, and Selena Gomez can battle it out in a single category.
The nominees for the inaugural YouTube Music Awards have been released and plenty of music superstars — and even some of their fans — are up for awards.
In the Artist of the Year category, Eminem, Bieber and Perry will compete against Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and others.
The show will stream live from New York City on Sunday, November 3, and will feature live performances by
Lady Gaga, Eminem, Arcade Fire, Avicii, M.I.A., Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator, and more. YouTube musical acts Lindsey Stirling and CDZA are also scheduled to perform.
Miley Cyrus, “We Can”t Stop”
Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj), “Beauty and a Beat”
Lady Gaga, “Applause”
One Direction, “Best Song Ever”
PSY, “Gentleman”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert) “Same Love”
Girls” Generation “I Got A Boy”
Demi Lovato, “Heart Attack”
Selena Gomez, “Come & Get It”
Epic Rap Battles Of History, “Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney”
Eminem
Epic Rap Battles of History
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Nicki Minaj
One Direction
PSY
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Boyce Avenue (feat. Fifth Harmony) “Mirrors”
Jayesslee, “Gangnam Style”
Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix, “Radioactive”
ThePianoGuys, “Titanium/Pavane”
Walk Off the Earth (feat. KRNFX), “I Knew You Were Trouble”
”Diamonds”
“Gangnam Style”
“Harlem Shake”
“I Knew You Were Trouble”
“Thrift Shop”
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Naughty Boy
Passenger
Rudimental
Atoms For Peace, “Ingenue”
Bat For Lashes, “Lilies”
DeStorm, “See Me Standing”
Toro Y Moi, “Say That”
