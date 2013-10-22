Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga lead YouTube Music Awards nominees

Move over Grammys. There’s a new awards show where Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, and Selena Gomez can battle it out in a single category.

The nominees for the inaugural YouTube Music Awards have been released and plenty of music superstars — and even some of their fans — are up for awards.

In the Artist of the Year category, Eminem, Bieber and Perry will compete against Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and others.

The show will stream live from New York City on Sunday, November 3, and will feature live performances by

Lady Gaga, Eminem, Arcade Fire, Avicii, M.I.A., Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator, and more. YouTube musical acts Lindsey Stirling and CDZA are also scheduled to perform.

Jason Schwartzman and comedian Reggie Watts will host the show, which is being directed by Spike Jonze (“Her,” “Where the Wild THings Are”).



Here’s a complete list of the nominations:

Video of the Year – videos with most fan engagement:

Miley Cyrus, “We Can”t Stop”

Justin Bieber (feat. Nicki Minaj), “Beauty and a Beat”

Lady Gaga, “Applause”

One Direction, “Best Song Ever”

PSY, “Gentleman”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert) “Same Love”

Girls” Generation “I Got A Boy”

Demi Lovato, “Heart Attack”

Selena Gomez, “Come & Get It”

Epic Rap Battles Of History, “Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney”

Artist of the Year – most watched, shared, liked, and subscribed-to artists:

Eminem

Epic Rap Battles of History

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Nicki Minaj

One Direction

PSY

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Response of the Year – best fan remix, parody or response video:

Boyce Avenue (feat. Fifth Harmony) “Mirrors”

Jayesslee, “Gangnam Style”

Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix, “Radioactive”

ThePianoGuys, “Titanium/Pavane”

Walk Off the Earth (feat. KRNFX), “I Knew You Were Trouble”



YouTube Phenomenon – songs that generated the most fan videos:

”Diamonds”

“Gangnam Style”

“Harlem Shake”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“Thrift Shop”

YouTube Breakthrough – artists with biggest growth in views and subscribers:

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Naughty Boy

Passenger

Rudimental



Innovation of the Year – creative video innovations with most views, likes, shares and comments: Anamanaguchi, “Endless Fantasy”

Atoms For Peace, “Ingenue”

Bat For Lashes, “Lilies”

DeStorm, “See Me Standing”

Toro Y Moi, “Say That”