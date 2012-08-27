Miley Cyrus lands a ‘Two and a Half Men’ guest arc

08.27.12 6 years ago
Is Miley Cyrus going to make a man of CBS’ favorite “Half Man”? 
CBS has announced that actress-singer-tabloid magnet Miley Cyrus has signed on for a two-episode guest spot on “Two and a Half Men,” dropping by the hit comedy this fall.
Cyrus will play Missi, an old family friend to Ashton Kutcher’s Walden. The character comes to visit and a relationship blooms with Angus T. Jones’ Jake, when he’s home from the army. 
The star of “Hannah Montana,” “The Last Song” and “Bolt,” Cyrus is apparently recording a new studio album, CBS tells us. Although she’s appeared on many entries within the Disney TV kingdom, this is Cyrus’ most prominent piece of network television acting to date.
“Two and a Half Men” has its Thursday 9:30 p.m. premiere on September 27.

