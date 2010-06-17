Miley Cyrus may not ‘tame’ her dark side in ‘Wake’

2010 has marked a big change for Miley Cyrus. The 17-year-old music star has been on a mission to expand her popularity beyond her tween fanbase and, so far, it appears to be working. Her Nicolas Sparks written romance “The Last Song” was a solid hit making $62 million at the U.S. box office and she’s slowly transitioning her look as evidenced by her new video for “Can’t Be Tamed” which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 100. And, you could even argue that her mammoth end of 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A,” which hit No. 2 on the top 100 and sold over 3 million copies, was her first true crossover to a “somewhat” older audience (as evidenced by all the twentysomethings dancing to it at the clubs). Now, Cyrus is continuing her transition by attaching herself to the new thriller “Wake” for Paramount Pictures and MTV Films.

Based on Lisa McMann’s novel, “Wake” is the first of a series that centers on Janie (Cyrus), a 17-year-old who has the power to fall into people’s dreams. Unfortunately, it’s a gift she can’t control and when she gets pulled into a nightmare things become very dangerous very quickly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and MTV have hired “Distrubia” screenwriter Christopher Landon to adapt the book for the big screen. The studios are also hoping to turn the series into a franchise and have secured the rights to the follow up installments “Fade” and “Gone” just in case “Wake” is a hit.

While no director has been selected yet, Cyrus isn’t exactly a lock for the part. She’s withholding her commitment until she reviews a finished script — a very smart move.

At this time, Cyrus has no other movie projects on the horizon.