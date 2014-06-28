Miley Cyrus taking her Bangerz to NBC for concert special

#Miley Cyrus
06.28.14 4 years ago

After a few bumps on and in the road for Miley Cyrus — especially after a hospitalization this spring — her “Bangerz” tour has stayed on course, and making waves for its provocative imagery, big songs, high-cut leotards and that omnipresent tongue.

NBC is at least impressed enough to book a night out with Miley on July 6. “Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour” is a two-hour concert special with some behind-the-scenes content, airing 9 to 11 p.m. EST/PST the Sunday after Independence Day. The footage was culled from her Barcelona and Lisbon tour stops on June 13 and 15, respectively. 

“Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour” will be produced by Done and Dusted and directed by Diane Martel and Russell Thomas, with the former Hannah Montana herself among the executive producers.

Cyrus' album “Bangerz” was released in October last year, yielding singles like “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can't Stop.”

