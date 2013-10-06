Miley Cyrus twerks her way to ‘SNL’ ratings success

#Tina Fey #Miley Cyrus #SNL
10.06.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Miley Cyrus just can’t be stopped.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, whose new album “Bangerz” comes out on Tuesday, brought in solid numbers in her second “Saturday Night Live” hosting performance, with the episode’s ratings coming in even with last week’s season-opener hosted by Tina Fey as well as last season’s May 18 finale hosted by Ben Affleck. All this despite a 27-minute delay on the East Coast, due to the Arizona State-Notre Dame college football game running over schedule.

Preliminary numbers for the episode, on which Cyrus also filled the role of musical guest, were a 4.5/13 in metered-market households and a 2.7/14 in adults 18-49 – the latter being the highest rating in that demo since the April 13 episode hosted by Vince Vaughn with musical guest Miguel.

You can check out Ryan McGee’s recap of the episode here.

Did you watch “SNL” last night? What did you think? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tina Fey#Miley Cyrus#SNL
TAGSMiley Cyrussaturday night liveSNLTINA FEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP