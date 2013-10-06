Miley Cyrus twerks her way to ‘SNL’ ratings success

Miley Cyrus just can’t be stopped.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, whose new album “Bangerz” comes out on Tuesday, brought in solid numbers in her second “Saturday Night Live” hosting performance, with the episode’s ratings coming in even with last week’s season-opener hosted by Tina Fey as well as last season’s May 18 finale hosted by Ben Affleck. All this despite a 27-minute delay on the East Coast, due to the Arizona State-Notre Dame college football game running over schedule.

Preliminary numbers for the episode, on which Cyrus also filled the role of musical guest, were a 4.5/13 in metered-market households and a 2.7/14 in adults 18-49 – the latter being the highest rating in that demo since the April 13 episode hosted by Vince Vaughn with musical guest Miguel.

