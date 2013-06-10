Watch: Miley Cyrus is bizarrely awesome at twerking

Anyone know who Juicy J is? I didn’t until I looked him up, but the dude has totally won an Academy Award for his work as part of Three 6 Mafia. Which has to be the second greatest highlight of his life, after getting Miley Cyrus to come up on stage and twerk during a concert in Los Angeles.
There’s a lot to unpack here. For example, why is Miley Cyrus wearing a bra out in public? What kinds of substances is she on? Doesn’t she get enough attention at her own damn concerts? But I think we all have to admit that Miley is kind of an amazing twerker. (I cannot believe that’s an actual sentence I just wrote.)
I mean, look at her go! I hope the video of her practicing her twerking moves endlessly in front of a mirror surfaces soon.
Twerk it out or whatever, girl.
Yup,you go MILEY
Dude looks like a lady
She dont got nun n she is a slut
I think she is sick and really needs some serious help before it’s to late.
Stop hating she just dancing
Yall act like ya never tries to twerk before! X) Sit ya hating ass down
Stop hatin on these haters! They allowed to hate on something rather stoopid. So take your hater hatin ass and sit in this hater chair. Hater!
I know she does not care she’s made that clear but she should believe me in the long run one day she will wish she did care. She will have to face her judgement one day. Just because she grew up ? does not mean she has to loss who she was before. She was loved for the clean Miley that she was and would have always been. Sadly, she’s become more worldly and I guess she has to show it in an ungodly way. Sad, she went the other way.
That is vulgar and disgusting and everything that is the opposite of sexy.