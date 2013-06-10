Watch: Miley Cyrus is bizarrely awesome at twerking

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anyone know who Juicy J is? I didn’t until I looked him up, but the dude has totally won an Academy Award for his work as part of Three 6 Mafia. Which has to be the second greatest highlight of his life, after getting Miley Cyrus to come up on stage and twerk during a concert in Los Angeles.

There’s a lot to unpack here. For example, why is Miley Cyrus wearing a bra out in public? What kinds of substances is she on? Doesn’t she get enough attention at her own damn concerts? But I think we all have to admit that Miley is kind of an amazing twerker. (I cannot believe that’s an actual sentence I just wrote.)

I mean, look at her go! I hope the video of her practicing her twerking moves endlessly in front of a mirror surfaces soon.

Twerk it out or whatever, girl.