Miley Cyrus’s new single ‘We Can’t Stop’ coming out June 3

Fresh off her collaboration with Snoop Dogg and even more recent red-carpet turn at the Met Gala, Miley Cyrus has announced the title and release date of her new single.

“New single from @MileyCyrus to debut June 3 on @RyanSeacrest radio show,” it was revealed via Billboard’s official Twitter account during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. “She made the announcement before tonight’s show #BBMA.”

The title? “We Can’t Stop.” The release date? June 3 (i.e. just in time for potential “summer-jam” status). The song will be the first single from her Pharrell-assisted fourth studio album, and her first for new label RCA. There is no release date yet for the upcoming LP, but stay tuned…