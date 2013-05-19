Miley Cyrus’s new single ‘We Can’t Stop’ coming out June 3

#Miley Cyrus
05.20.13 5 years ago

Fresh off her collaboration with Snoop Dogg and even more recent red-carpet turn at the Met Gala, Miley Cyrus has announced the title and release date of her new single.

“New single from @MileyCyrus to debut June 3 on @RyanSeacrest radio show,” it was revealed via Billboard’s official Twitter account during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. “She made the announcement before tonight’s show #BBMA.”

The title? “We Can’t Stop.” The release date? June 3 (i.e. just in time for potential “summer-jam” status). The song will be the first single from her Pharrell-assisted fourth studio album, and her first for new label RCA. There is no release date yet for the upcoming LP, but stay tuned…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSBillboard Awards 2013Billboard Music Awards 2013Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus new singleWe Cant Stop

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP