Miley Cyrus’s new single ‘We Can’t Stop’ coming out June 3

Fresh off her collaboration with Snoop Dogg and even more recent red-carpet turn at the Met Gala, Miley Cyrus has announced the title and release date of her new single.
“New single from @MileyCyrus to debut June 3 on @RyanSeacrest radio show,” it was revealed via Billboard’s official Twitter account during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. “She made the announcement before tonight’s show #BBMA.”
The title? “We Can’t Stop.” The release date? June 3 (i.e. just in time for potential “summer-jam” status). The song will be the first single from her Pharrell-assisted fourth studio album, and her first for new label RCA. There is no release date yet for the upcoming LP, but stay tuned…
I’m smiler for like 5 years. Miley is so talented and stuff, her voice is so great and unique, her personality is also likeable. But so sad for her new song that don’t explores her amazing voice and talent. She or her management pick wrong songs. I don’t know if it’s just me, but hip hop is not miley’s thing, it’s not suit her. She deserves outstanding song for her talent. Such songs like her backyard session is good, at least. I still smiler tho. I love miley for who she is, but not her music anymore.