Milo Ventimiglia beams aboard ABC’s alien drama ‘The Visitors’

(CBR) Heroes alum Milo Ventimiglia has joined “The Visitors”, the ABC alien drama pilot from Steven Spielberg”s Amblin Television.

The project is described as depicting “a race against the clock to defeat an unseen alien enemy out to destroy the world using our most precious resource against us.”

According to TheWrap, Ventimiglia will play John Doe/Drew Bennigan, who”s found unconscious in a Washington, D.C., and awakes to discover he has no idea who he is. Following the clues of his tattoos, he learns his identity and fights to regain his memory or cross over to the side of the enemy. The actor most recently appeared on TNT”s crime drama “Mob City”.

In addition, “Revenge” actor Barry Sloane has landed the role of Wes, an ex-FBI agent who now works for the Special Projects Division of the Department of Defense, investigating military threats that his superiors feel should be kept from the public.The pilot is written by “Under the Dome’s” Soo Hugh, who will also executive produce.