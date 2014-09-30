Elmo makes Mindy Kaling’s dream of dancing with chickens a reality

09.30.14

As part of their “Celebs” series, Mindy Kaling stopped by “Sesame Street” to enthuse with Elmo about how much she loves dancing with chickens. Which hey, everybody has a thing, right? Kaling's thing might not be your thing, but her thing is okay. 

The only problem? No one can be more enthusiastic about life than Elmo! So despite her claims to the contrary, Kaling does not seem that enthusiastic about this dance party SHE started. But is she really unenthused or would anyone pale in comparison to Elmo's uninhibited joyful flailing? 

