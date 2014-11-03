‘Minions’ trailer: ‘Despicable Me’ henchmen meet Dracula, Napoleon and…Jimi Hendrix?

“Despicable Me's” lovable minions now have their very own movie – and the first trailer for the animated prequel/spinoff has finally dropped.

Travel through time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob as they cycle through a number of historical masters (all of whom ultimately perish due to the trio's lovable incompetence) before landing in 1968 New York City – a location heralded by the classic Jimi Hendrix Experience song “Foxy Lady.”

Check out the trailer below, then let us know if you'll be seeing “Minions” in the comments.

“Minions” hits theaters on July 10, 2015.